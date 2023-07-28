For over five decades, Dr. Peggy Smith, a full professor at Baylor College of Medicine, has been a trailblazer in providing comprehensive reproductive health care to teenagers in inner-city neighborhoods across Harris County.

As the director of Baylor Teen Health Clinics and a renowned expert in obstetrics and gynecology, psychology and pediatrics, Smith has dedicated her career to addressing the unique health needs of adolescents. Through her vision, leadership and commitment to preventive care, she has transformed the lives of countless young people in the community.

Reviving the Clinic



In 1968, the clinic, then known as Joyce Goldfarb Development Clinic, was established as a maternity program for teenage mothers. However, with the unexpected passing of Dr. Goldfarb in 1972, the clinic lost its Rockefeller grant funding and faced an uncertain future. Smith was hired with the intention of shutting down the clinic but recognized the critical importance of focusing on prevention for this vulnerable population. In 1971, she made the courageous decision to revive the clinic, expanding its services to offer comprehensive reproductive health and family planning care to males and females aged 13-24.

“We see about 18,000 – 22,000 visits a year. Third Ward, Fifth Ward, Kashmere Gardens, Acres Homes, East End, and we have a big clinic at a school called Wisdom where HISD zones all the immigrants and refugees where there are 70 nationalities and 20 languages spoken,” she said. “Most of these kids don’t have a medical home. They need a place to not only return to get medical care, but mental healthcare, so all of our clinics have therapists.”

Dr. Smith giving a lecture about adolescent health and wellness and the other is her portrait at one of the clinics. Credit: Baylor College of Medicine

Comprehensive Reproductive Health Services



Under Smith’s leadership, the Baylor Teen Health Clinics have become a countywide system comprising eight comprehensive reproductive health programs. These clinics provide vital services for teens, offering free or low-cost care.

The clinics focus not only on primary and preventive healthcare but also address social determinants of health, such as employment. Recognizing that the population she serves faces increased risks of cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and diabetes, Smith emphasizes risk reduction through lifestyle changes, behavior modification, emotional health support and nutrition counseling.

“One take away that I’ve found is getting starting early to primary prevention is a major way to address disparities when we look at perinatal health,” she said. “We are very successful in pregnancy preventions. Pregnancy rates have dropped from 16% to less than 3%, which means our young women are able to make decisions about when they want to have children, get their dreams going before starting a family.”

Addressing Social Determinants



Beyond medical care, Smith and the Baylor College of Medicine Teen Health Clinics have taken a holistic approach by launching a three-month job-training program called Ascend. This initiative aims to provide clinic patients and other community members with opportunities to secure meaningful employment. By addressing social determinants of health, such as employment, Smith aims to empower the youth she serves, fostering long-term positive outcomes for their overall well-being.

Future Goals



Looking ahead, Smith envisions a future where the programs and services she has spearheaded continue to thrive. Her goal is to establish an endowment that will ensure the sustainability of these critical services for the next 50 years. Additionally, she aims to train young professionals in public health, equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to address the unique health challenges faced by adolescents. Smith also intends to maintain a strong partnership with Baylor College of Medicine, furthering the collaboration between academia and community health.

“I don’t want to be sick in any city but Houston,” she said. “Those are the gifts we should pay forward to the patients we serve.”