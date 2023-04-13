Houston ranks #58 for the highest STD rates in the nation according to a recent study that ranks the Top 100 U.S cities with the highest STD rates.

Innerbody Research, the largest online medical and wellness testing guide took a deep dive into the CDC’s latest STD Surveillance Statistics and provides their analysis of current trends in 2023.

April 9-15 is STD Awareness Week and the information provided is to help you remain informed about the risks associated with sexually transmitted diseases.

Even though Texas is far below the rankings, there were important trends and finding they observed:

Chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis top the list of most commonly reported new STD infections. While reported cases of chlamydia dropped by just over a percent since 2016, cases of gonorrhea and syphilis rose by 45% and 52%, respectively.

While we witness increases in STD infection across many groups, the STD burden continued to hit minority racial and ethnic groups the hardest.

The South continues to be disproportionately represented among the hardest-hit cities.

The CDC says, “If you are sexually active, getting tested for STDs is one of the most important things you can do to protect your health. Make sure you have an open and honest conversation about your sexual history and STD testing with your doctor….”

Here are some proposed actions to improve STD rates by the U.S department of health and human services:

Partner with pharmacies and clinics to increase easy local access to STD testing and treatment.

to increase easy local access to STD testing and treatment. Establish express clinics where people can access walk-in testing and treatment without full exams.

where people can access walk-in testing and treatment without full exams. Harness the potential of telehealth/telemedicine as a convenient method of testing and consultation for people across the country, including in rural areas. (If you live in such an area, are uncomfortable talking with your doctor, or just can’t find the time to go get tested, an increasingly popular option is to take an at-home STD test.)