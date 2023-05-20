With our smartphones and the access to the internet, anyone has the power to access information for just about anything at your fingertips.

Did you know that health concerns are one of the most common reasons people turn to the internet for information? How many times have you searched for solutions to ailments you’ve had on WebMD?

After all, the information is free and you don’t need a copay. Unfortunately, not every online source is accurate, and those in the nursing profession are needed more than ever to accurately treat and diagnose these health issues.

A new study by Registered Nursing identified more than 100 Google search terms related to health. According to the study, the top health question among Houston residents is about anxiety symptoms.

The findings were determined by monthly search volume.

“Flu symptoms” were the highest searched health-related question on Google, with diabetes running second. Two out of the top five search questions were on mental health.

