Instead of praying for dear life and popping Midol at an unprecedented rate when it’s that time of the month, there’s a new method on the market. And it’s starting in New York.

According to CBS News, “The New York State Assembly is considering a bill to add dysmenorrhea — the medical name for menstrual cramps — to the list of conditions for which doctors can legally authorize a patient to use medical marijuana.

Newsweek also reported that under this state law, those only with the specific medical conditions can access the medical marijuana in New York. The condition of menstrual cramps joins cancer, HIV and multiple sclerosis.

New York State Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal wrote in the bill that severe cases of dysmenorrhea can be “debilitating,” which we all know as women is 100 percent true.

While the bill is still going through legislative rulings, many are supporting the fact that medical marijuana can alleviate many of the painful effects of dysmenorrhea. Actress Whoopi Goldberg, who sells a line of medical marijuana products specifically for period pain, is also in support of the bill.

But the one question everyone has is will and does it actually work? Dr. Charles Pollack, an emergency-medicine physician at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia and the director of the university’s Lambert Center for the Study of Medicinal Cannabis and Hemp, shared that while there hasn’t been any solid studies showing a benefit from using marijuana for menstrual cramps, “it’s not out of the realm of the possible.”

Ladies, what do you think? Would you give medical marijuana a try if it’s healing powers were proven effective?