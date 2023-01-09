It’s easy to associate high cholesterol with age. The more years you spend on this earth, the more time your bad habits have to cause damage to your body, right? But recent studies have actually shown that high cholesterol is prevalent not just among adults, but teenagers and even children. With those numbers in mind, it’s quite possible for young adults to have high cholesterol without realizing it. Teenagers turn into young adults, after all. And since doctors don’t tend to look for high cholesterol in younger individuals, it can easily go untreated for years. That is a tragedy, because the longer you wait to get a handle on your cholesterol, the harder it will be. That happens for two reasons A) your cholesterol will simply be higher, and so it has further to drop and B) You are even more accustomed to the habits that caused the issue. So, here is what to do if you are young with high cholesterol, so you can manage the situation early.

Drink no more, and no less, than this

Moderate alcohol consumption has been shown to improve cholesterol levels, but don’t take that information as an excuse to hit the bottle. Research has found that exactly one drink per day for women can improve cholesterol levels—no less, but no more. The ethanol in alcohol raises high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL) otherwise known as the good cholesterol.

Monitor your trans fats

These not only raise your low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol (aka your bad cholesterol) but they also lower your HDL. These are found in fried foods, as well as many packaged foods. Bare in mind that a food can contain 0.5 grams of trans fats per serving and legally don the label “free of trans fats” so read the nutrition labels carefully.

Stop smoking

Quitting smoking can improve your HLD cholesterol levels rapidly, says one study. The results seem to be consistent regardless of how heavy a smoker the individual was, or of other lifestyle choices like diet and exercise.

Try red yeast rice

Red yeast is a supplement that comes from rice but can be gentler on some users than prescription medications used to lower LDL cholesterol. Red yeast naturally contains something called monacolin K, which pharmacists add to cholesterol medication, as well as unsaturated fatty acids, which are also good for cholesterol levels.

Try whey protein

Even if you aren’t a bodybuilder, you can still try whey protein shakes. Whey protein can help suppress your appetite, meaning you’ll naturally eat fewer saturated fats, and has been shown to help control cholesterol levels.

Lose those last ten pounds

Reducing your weight by five to ten percent can improve your cholesterol. Studies have found this to be true for participants, regardless of their starting weight. Even if you end up putting some of the weight back on, the benefits to your health (including improved cholesterol) can remain for a long time.

Cut back on red meat

Red meat—which includes beef, pork, and lamb—is higher in saturated fat than other animal proteins like chicken or fish. The more saturated fat you consume, the more cholesterol your body can produce. Limit your red meat consumption to once a week, and keep that serving size to six ounces.

Switch to olive oil

Cook with olive oil and canola oil instead of coconut or palm oil. While coconut oil does have its health benefits, it should be off the table for those with high cholesterol. Olive and canola oil, however, have high levels of monounsaturated fat, which can boost your cholesterol.

Try low-fat dairy

Most of the cholesterol we consume comes from animal products, and this extends to dairy. But high-fat dairy items, like cheddar cheese, brie cheese, and most hard cheeses, are the biggest culprits. Switch to low-fat cheese, milk and other dairy products to lower your cholesterol.

