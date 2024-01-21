As Hip-Hop celebrates its 50th year, Julie Grob, the coordinator for Instruction – Special Collections for UH Libraries Special Collections, is at the forefront of preserving the authentic essence of this influential art form through the Houston Hip-Hop Research Collection. Hip-Hop has taken the world by storm, and with mass commercialization at the forefront, the challenge is clear—how do archivists, educators, and artists maintain the integrity of Hip-Hop?

And with places like New York City as the birthplace of hip-hop, how is Houston’s unique hip-hop history being safeguarded and shared on a global stage?

Genesis of the Collection

The spark that ignited the idea of the research collection flickered in 2010, as Grob envisioned a tribute to Houston’s significance as a hip-hop hub and a homage to the diversity embodied by the city’s student body and neighborhoods. To capture the essence of Black history and culture, Grob set out on a mission to give Houston’s hip-hop scene the recognition it deserved.

“I really thought it was important to document creators of hip-hop and the businesses associated with hip-hop,” she said. “The kind of the fabric of hip-hop in Houston beyond just the national stars.”

DJ Screw is an icon whose influence on hip-hop culture extends far beyond national boundaries. Grob, reflecting on the importance of documenting not just the stars but also the creators, businesses, and the fabric of hip-hop in Houston, ensured that DJ Screw’s legacy remained a focal point.

With over 1600 vinyl records used in his mixtapes, personal materials, and intimate glimpses into Screw’s life through photographs and exchanged cards, the collection becomes a living testament to the person behind the DJ.

“With DJ Screws collection, I wanted to be able to have something that would preserve his legacy for his fans, but also serve as a rich collection for research,” she said. “He was a great starting point for us to expand into other facets of Houston hip-hop and its strong independent culture here.”

Building such a monumental collection involves more than just archival prowess. Grob, leveraging connections within the hip-hop community, engaged in conversations with key figures, chasing down stories of Houston’s hip-hop evolution. With DJ Screw’s material as the cornerstone, the collection grew, capturing the narrative in the artists’ own words and establishing a rich resource for enthusiasts, researchers, and the public.

The archive is also used as educational material for students and the public. Credit UH Houston Hip Hop Research Collection

From Archive to Education:

The collection isn’t confined to dusty archives; it’s a dynamic resource actively shared with the public. Grob’s team has lent materials for exhibits at prestigious institutions like the Bullock Texas State History Museum and the Contemporary Arts Museum. The collection also serves as an educational tool, with tours for potential students and collaborations with faculty, bridging the gap between academia and hip-hop culture.

Preservation isn’t just about storage; it’s a commitment to safeguarding the soul of hip-hop. Grob ensures that paper-based objects find secure homes in climate-controlled storage while audio-visual and digital files are meticulously preserved for future generations. With a call for contributions from the community, especially from the ’80s and ’90s, Grob envisions the collection expanding as Houston’s hip-hop history continues to grow.