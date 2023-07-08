While you are out enjoying life, don’t forget to take some time to thank the Lord for good health, good life, and the great times you’re having this summer with all of your family and friends. In Houston you will find many inclusive and welcoming spiritual communities that embrace diversity and a vibrant worship experience. These churches, rooted in a rich tradition of faith, create spaces where everyone feels valued and accepted.



Whether you are new to the city or searching for a place to nurture your soul, Houston’s Black denominational churches provide a warm and inviting environment where individuals can connect, grow spiritually, and find a sense of belonging. With their inspiring sermons, uplifting music, and dedicated community outreach programs, these churches are sure to offer a meaningful and fulfilling experience for anyone seeking spiritual nourishment this summer.

Impact Church of Houston

Address 16310 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX 77053

(281) 643-7387

An image of Impact Church of Houston.

Led by Pastor Keenan Smith, is a non-denominational church located in the Energy Corridor area of Houston. With a mission to impact lives and transform communities, the church emphasizes the importance of relevant teaching, authentic worship, and empowering individuals to live out their faith in practical ways.

The Fountain of Praise

13950 Hillcroft Ave, Houston, TX 77085

(713) 433-1824

A singer at Fountain of Praise Church.

The Fountain of Praise is a non-denominational church in southwest Houston known for its energetic worship experiences and commitment to serving the community. Led by Pastor Remus E. Wright, the church offers a variety of ministries, including youth programs, music ministries, and outreach initiatives.

The Lighthouse Church

6650 Rankin Rd. Humble, Texas 77396

(281) 741-3693

Service at Lighthouse Church.

Founded by Pastor Keion Henderson, The Lighthouse Church is a thriving non-denominational congregation located in Humble, a suburb of Houston. The church offers dynamic worship services, impactful preaching, and a range of ministries that cater to individuals of all ages and backgrounds.

Higher Dimension Church

9800 Club Creek Dr, Houston, TX 77036

(713) 271-7217

Credit: Higher Dimension Church

Higher Dimension Church is a non-denominational church that aims to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and walks of life. The church is committed to spreading the message of God’s love, providing spiritual guidance, and empowering individuals to live out their faith. Higher Dimension Church offers various ministries, worship services, community outreach programs, and events to engage its members and the wider community.

Dominion City Houston

4900 Jackwood St. Houston , Texas 77096

Dominion church service.

It is part of Dominion City Worldwide, a global network of churches with a focus on empowering individuals to fulfill their God-given purpose and live victorious lives. Dominion City Houston is committed to creating a vibrant and inclusive community where people can experience spiritual growth, connect with others, and make a positive impact in their spheres of influence.

The church offers regular worship services, Bible studies, and various ministries catering to different age groups and interests. They emphasize teaching biblical principles, engaging in passionate worship, and fostering a culture of love, service, and excellence.

** We know this list isn’t all-encompassing. If you’d like to be included in future ALL THINGS BLACK, please fill out the below form.