Rapper and Houston native Bun B announced part of his lineup at the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show for Black Heritage Day on March 3.

The concert, known as Southern Takeover, will include Louisiana rappers Juvenile and Mannie Fresh.

Bun B previously said his restaurant, Trill Burgers, will have a booth at the rodeo. However, up until last week, he has been pretty mum on who will perform with him.

But the Rodeo’s Instagram page made a post saying if it received 10,000 likes, Bun B will release the lineup. Staying true to his word, the rapper gave a small list.

“Aight. You win. Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and others from Louisiana will join me March 3.” the rapper commented.

Last year Bun B performed at the Rodeo with Houston natives, including Slim Thug and Paul Wall.

The Rodeo runs from February 28 to March 19.