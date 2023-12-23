The Grammy’s recently paid homage to five decades of hip-hop music with it’s “A GRAMMY Salute To 50 Years of Hip-Hop” live concert, but KRS-One was among some artists who weren’t impressed.

KRS-One was so put off by the idea of the award show that once tried to ignore and minimize hip-hop music that when he was invited to participate, the outspoken artist declined to be a part of the festivities. KRS-One discussed his decision in a recent interview.

KRS-One explains why he turned down performing at the Grammys for Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/ZiiVKyyLfF — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) December 17, 2023

“I was asked about two months ago; they asked me to do it and I turned them down,” the Boogie Down Productions frontman said, Vibe reports.

“With all due respect, LL COOL J himself called me, spoke to my wife and pretty much begged for me to be on the show, but we turned him down,” KRS-One continued. “And reason being is because I know people don’t understand this — and I say this respectfully. KRS-One is a Hip-Hop extremist. I’m not violent, a violent extremist. I’m insane with this culture. I know I must have lost my mind in this.”

The Grammys honored hip-hop legends of the past and present with a TV special featuring a star-studded lineup of performers including Black Thought, Bun B, Common, De La Soul, Jermaine Dupri, J.J. Fad, Talib Kweli, The Lady Of Rage, LL Cool J, MC Sha-Rock, Monie Love, The Pharcyde, Queen Latifah, Questlove, Rakim, Remy Ma, Uncle Luke, Yo-Yo and more. More performers will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the release.

KRS-One went on to unpack the exploitation of Hip-Hop culture.

“I restrict myself in a certain way, because I know who I am in this culture. You’re in the temple of Hip Hop, this is our home. This place, this institution can never side with, come under, understand the exploitation of our culture,” the Bronx, N.Y. native added.

“Never will you ever see me standing in the environment where our culture is being exploited,” he continued.

“So when I got the call, I immediately said nah,” he revealed during the interview, Vibe reports.

“First of all, it’s the Grammys? You get no respect here. None. Now we respect your existence, we know you exist. And we know that you’re the Grammys and we understand that, and we respect that. But you ignored Hip Hop for 49 years. At the 50th year, you wanna call us? You couldn’t even call on 47 and gear it up to 50. You wait to the 50th year to call Hip-Hop’s authentic teacha? Nah, you don’t get that privilege.”