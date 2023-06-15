Myoa Sobamowo, a Houston-based singer and songwriter, is redefining the boundaries of alternative genres in music. Known as MYOA, her unique blend of soul, pop and jazz sounds has quickly amassed a local following. Her musical journey spans countries from Nigeria and England, all the way to the U.S., and more specifically, Houston, representing for Black women artists and bringing a fresh new perspective to the music industry.

Myoa’s musical journey began at a young age. Singing in school choirs, competitions and concerts, she discovered her love for music and penned her first song at the age of nine. Despite her deep-seated desire for a career in music, she chose a traditional path and pursued a college degree.

It was during her time at a university in England that Myoa honed her songwriting and keyboard skills, finding her individuality and purpose.

She ventured into the world of finance, embracing stability and structure, but felt a void without her true passion. Eventually, she made the decision to leave the number-crunching behind and pursue music.

Drawing inspiration from legendary artists like Sade, Basia and Des’ree, her soothing melodies, lyrics and vocal ability has garnered comparisons to these acclaimed artists, yet still managed to place her in a league of her own.

Her debut album, “Beautiful Journey,” is a testament to her unwavering dedication as an independent artist. This month she headlined her first concert at Warehouse Live in Houston as the kick off of her home tour.

The Defender spoke to Myoa about her music journey and path to self-discovery and joy.

Defender: How were you able to convince your family about following your passion?

Myoa: I’m so lucky. My parents are Nigerian and African and we all have this traditional thing, but my parents never doubted me once. I think maybe it might be in the timing. I [pursued music] when I finished my masters. They knew I had been singing. They knew I’d been in competitions. It’s not that I just woke up and said “Mommy and daddy, I’m going to sing.’ My father even helped me pay my way through music school. My sister and my family supported me. It was never a hustle or question from them. I’m thankful.

Defender: How would you describe the Houston music scene and its influence on your music?

Myoa: The Houston music scene is very diverse. A lot of good artists have come up from here. People are very receptive here. Houston gave me love. I’ve always been someone who sings about coming together and love is my center. But seeing the love I felt in Houston encouraged me with how I write my music. People that have come to my show came one time and they came again and again. I’ve built a community here compared to anywhere else.

Defender: What are some of the challenges you have faced as a Black artist in the music industry, and how have you overcome them?

Myoa: Being a Black female artist is not the easiest thing. As a Black person, you always have to prove your worth. Then I deal with the assumptions that because I’m Black, I do R&B. There are other genres of music that I do. I’ve had to push myself past those boundaries as a Black woman in areas that were not considered normal, like dance or pop. It has been challenging but I don’t let that stop me. I go for what I want. I push those boundaries.

Defender: What are your goals and aspirations for the future?

Myoa: I haven’t accomplished everything I’ve wanted but I have accomplished some things to a degree and I’m thankful for that. I did say that I’m doing certain things and I’m seeing those happen. That’s why it’s important to write down your goals so you can go back and look at what you’ve done and what you can still do. For my first headlining show, I called it a tour. People asked me when the next show was. Nothing is set in stone yet, but it’s going to happen because I consciously named it the home tour because it is one of my goals. I want to tour the world. It sounds huge, but it’s possible.

Defender: Finally, what advice would you give to aspiring Black music artists in Houston who are looking to make their mark in the industry.

Myoa: You need to know who you are. Don’t venture into something, get assistance, get therapy, or a trusted friend to realize what it is you want. Don’t let the world limit you. Being a woman, being Black, there are things out of my control that will set me back, but I continue to push. Be consistent and show up for yourself.