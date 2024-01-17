Decades after its original release, Prince’s seminal 1984 film and soundtrack Purple Rain is being reimagined for the Broadway stage. The new musical adaptation is in development under the creative direction of Tony-nominated director Lileana Blain-Cruz.

Blain-Cruz is teaming up with playwright Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins, who will pen the musical’s book based on the Purple Rain screenplay. Jacobs-Jenkins is a rising talent in theater, earning Pulitzer Prize finalist honors for his play Appropriate.

The musical will showcase Prince’s iconic music from the original Purple Rain album, including hits like “When Doves Cry” and the title track. The soundtrack was a major success when it debuted in 1984, spending 24 consecutive weeks on the charts.

Specific production details like performance dates are still under wraps as the musical continues development. But the creative team aims to introduce Prince’s legacy to new audiences, while also giving longtime fans a fresh live experience of the classic Purple Rain songs.

The 1984 film was a loosely autobiographical story about a young musician’s rise to fame. It was a box office smash, grossing nearly $100 million worldwide. Prince earned an Academy Award for the film’s original score.

Over 25 million copies of the Purple Rain album have been sold globally. The project marked Prince’s sixth studio album and catapulted him into superstardom.

The upcoming musical is said to honor Prince’s talent and the cultural impact of Purple Rain. Fans eagerly await more updates as the production comes together for its eventual Broadway unveiling.