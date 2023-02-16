Have you ever been in a situation where you see or meet someone for the first time and instantly believe it’s “love at first sight?”

It might sound cliché, but for Olaniyi Modupe, when he first saw his wife Lola on a dating app, he knew he had found the love of his life.

Olaniyi is a Nigerian-born Houston millennial who had his share of heartbreaks in the dating scene. He knew he was ready for the commitment, but struggled to find his “missing rib.”

On March 2022, He figured he’d try his luck on a Muslim dating app called Salams; and the rest was history.

“Immediately, I saw her on the app, I said, this is it,” Olaniyi said. “It was her picture for me. From there, I asked her some questions to see the kind of person she was.”

Lola got acquainted with him and eventually the two started dating. During the process, Lola better understood what kind of person Olaniyi was. And bingo; he checked all the boxes regarding her expectations of an ideal partner. However, Lola says she engaged in self-sabotage of the pair’s potential because she believed Olaniyi’s actions toward her were too good to be true.

“[I] went through that ‘Men aint s—t’ type of phase. Every guy [before her husband] was trash. I gave up on men [at one point], and said ‘I’m going to marry myself,’” Lola confessed. “My friend kept saying, ‘Manifest…it worked for Ciara’. But I ain’t rich, so that was two different things. I prayed, cried and nothing worked until I got on the app and met him.

“I kept self-sabotaging every situation, but I think the moment for me was when I was sick, he picked me up and took me to the Emergency Room. He came with a bouquet of roses,” Lola said. “At that time, we weren’t together, and it wasn’t Valentine’s Day. I felt so special. I never had a guy who prays for my family, who prays over me when I’m sleeping. It was different.”

After a few months of dating, in January 2023, they had an intimate court wedding and are planning their extravagant Nigerian wedding ceremony in November 2023.

“I still feel like we are still dating [as a married couple]. I cook for her, I clean for her, I tell her we need to pray,” said Olaniyi. “It has been wonderful. It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had.”

Lessons learned in relationship

– Be friends first.

– Men need to learn how to put the toilet seat down.

– Learn to tune your mind out during arguments.

– Don’t give up on love. It takes time.

– God’s time is the best time.

– Love yourself first.

– Notice your [behavioral] patterns.

– Normalize girls’ nights. Spend time with friends.