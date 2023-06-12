If you are planning on adopting a child, first off, congratulations and thank you because there are a lot of children who need a home. Adopting a child is one of the most selfless things a person can do. Many individuals won’t dedicate the time, resources and emotions to raising a child who doesn’t share their genes, so the fact that you’re willing to do that for a person to whom you aren’t related is incredible. Now that that is said, there are a lot of details of the adoption process, and the reality of raising a child you didn’t carry in your womb that nobody tells you about. Some of these can come as a bit of a shocker.

Going international is pricey

If you choose to adopt internationally, you could spend around $30,000. Adopting domestically could cost as little as $4,000. But whatever your agency says you will spend, put aside extra money, just in case.

It takes around three years to be approved

Being matched with a child, and then being approved to bring him home, takes an average of three years. It can take up to five years in some cases, or as little as four months.

Only heterosexual couples can adopt here

Adoption agencies in Kenya will not allow gay couples to adopt a child; nor will those in Utah or Mississippi.

No Americans can adopt here

In 2012, Putin banned all Americans from adopting children from Russia. This law came as a serious blow to some parents who were already mid-way through the process of adopting a child from the country.

Single parents struggle to adopt here

In Mongolia, adoption agencies are hesitant to adopt children to single parents. Single fathers are not allowed to adopt there at all. Thailandhas similar laws but limits the children single mothers can adopt to special needs children.

It’s getting more expensive for a reason

International adoption didn’t used to be so expensive, but many countries came to realize that foreigners were willing to pay hefty fees to get a child, and so they raised their prices, perhaps at the risk of finding fewer homes for orphans.

Sometimes there is no medical history available

Often times, adopting parents will not have access to the medical records of the child. This is because not even the agency has those records. This can be a large point of stress for parents, hoping to have some indication of the future health of their child.

You may not be totally accepted by the parenting community

Unfortunately, parents who birthed their children may not treat you like a “real parent” because you adopted. You might not find the solace in the parenting community that you’d hoped for.

