Even with the relaxing vibe that summer brings, it’s still possible to be #TeamTooMuch when it comes to or beauty regimen this time of year. We love a beat face just as much as the next girl, but beat and beach just don’t go together. Besides, who wants to drag all those products with them for retouching during a day at the pool or while on vacation? Not us.

To point us in the right direction when it comes to low-maintenance summer skincare and beauty, we reached out to New York makeup artist Michiko Boorberg who gave us five tips to keep it cool and cute all season long.

What essential skincare products should you take with you on vacation when you can’t bring all of your regular products?

Moisturizer with SPF, such as Olay Complete All Day Moisturizer with SPF 15

Refreshing face mist

Makeup wipes

Facial cleanser

Exfoliator

Foundation and/or concealer

Mascara

Liner

Blush

Lip balm

Tweezers

What skincare and makeup products are key to getting that natural, dewy summer glow everyone loves?

The key to a glow is to 1) exfoliate your skin and 2) use a great moisturizer (my favorite above!), which keeps skin hydrated and protected. Keep foundation minimal and light…it’s all about seeing real skin. Strategically highlight the cheekbones, brow bone, down the bridge of the nose and on the cupids bow. Add a touch of crème blush for some pigment in the cheeks. I love to add a touch of bronzer to my blush for dimension. Keep the look natural by not wearing too much makeup – I love to brush up the brows, curl the lashes and play up the mascara. I sometimes add a bit of liner too for night time. Keep lips hydrated with lip balm.

What’s the biggest mistake women make when it comes to summer skincare?

The biggest mistake women make when it comes to summer skincare is wearing way too much makeup!!! Let skin breathe and take your makeup a step down. Also, since skin tends to hold moisture better in the summer months, switch to a lighter moisturizer like Olay Complete All Day Moisturizer with SPF 15. It is lightweight yet delivers maximum moisture to your skin, and it also gives you swath the excessive cakey foundation and highlighting/contouring…instead keep skin as natural as possible by using minimal concealer/foundation to cover up blemishes and opt for a focus on eyes using eyeliner and mascara. n protection. For makeup, aim for less is more and don’t over-kill your makeup. Instead, embrace glowing summer skin. Stop You can add a touch of blush if needed but keep your look natural and enjoy that summer glow.