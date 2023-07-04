The city is gearing up to celebrate its rich African-American heritage and vibrant cultural diversity with an array of exciting festivals. These dynamic and immersive events showcase the best of Black culture, from music and art to food and community engagement. These festivals are set to captivate and inspire attendees of all ages, creating spaces for connection, celebration, and empowerment. From the soulful rhythms of jazz to the electrifying beats of hip-hop, these festivals offer an unparalleled experience that honors the past, celebrates the present, and paves the way for a brighter future. Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant tapestry of Black culture as we explore the upcoming Defender top 5 Black festivals that will ignite the streets of Houston with joy, creativity, and unity.

Photo 1 Houston Caribbean Fest

June 28- July 3

GSH Event Center

This annual Caribbean Carnival is all about celebrating music, food and different cultures! It is a community event that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. Houston Caribbean Festival is a multicultural event that is about embracing and celebrating the diverse cultures and lifestyles that are unique to the local community!

Houston Soul Food Fest

July 2, 2023

10371 Stella Link Rd, Houston, TX 77025

Enjoy food from more than 30 different food vendors from Dallas, Houston, Austin, and other surrounding cities. The Houston Soul Food Fest will be a mix of foods including pork chops, oxtails, candied yams, greens, fried chicken, fish, barbecue, funnel cake, turkey legs, tacos, vegan & keto optional available.There will be several other small business vendors including clothing, Accessories, jewelry, bath & body, men’s wear, health, and so much more.

Igbofest

July 22

Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney Houston, TX 77010

IgboFest Houston hosted by Ndi Ichie Cultural Club has reigned for over 15 years in the city of Houston bringing in performers from across the United States from Chicago to New Orleans including Nigeria.

This year’s performance will consist of professional dancers of Nigerian and Non-Nigerian descent that has embraced the Igbo culture to display an array of cultural dances and folklore with an educational twist

Houston Reggae Festival

August 12, 2023

Hermann Square, 900 Smith, Houston, TX 77002

The 6th annual Houston Reggae Fest is set and ready for more vibes! Our festival will be held at Hermann Square and Tranquility Park in downtown Houston. This year we will have two full days of music, fun and culture for you to enjoy!

Houston Gospel Festival

Aug 12

BBBS, 1003 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77002

Houston Gospel Fest 2023 is back in Downtown Houston (1003 Washington Ave) on August 12, 2023, from 2 to 6 pm returning its soul-saving jam sound to the denizens of Houston, Texas. This famed music event prepares to rock the Greater Houston Region like never before! Houston Gospel Fest will showcase gospel music acts from all over the world.