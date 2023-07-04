Houston is full of rich history and diverse cultures. The city was a pivotal location in Texas during and after slavery and has maintained a thriving Black community full of historic landmarks that are worthy of recognition. We highlight the top five.

3816 Caroline St., Houston, Tx 77004

Buffalo Soldiers were members of all Black military units composed of those formerly enslaved, freemen, and Black Civil War soldiers. With a visit to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum you can learn about the different calvaries, the campaigns they led, and their many accomplishments with a visit to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum.

1300 Victor St., Houston, TX 77019

The African American Library at the Gregory School is the first library in the city dedicated to African-American history and culture. It is filled with everything from special exhibits, information on living legends, archival collections, and more.

2521 Holman St., Houston, TX 77004

The Project Row Houses serve as a pillar in the community showcasing and encouraging artistic endeavors. They also provide resources to the community such as housing for single parents, small businesses, and neighborhood residents.

3018 Emancipation Ave., Houston, TX 77004

Emancipation Park began In 1872 when groups of freed African Americans pooled their money to purchase several acres of land in what is now known as Houston’s Third Ward. They named it Emancipation Park in honor of their newfound freedom.

1000 Bagby St. Houston, TX 77002

Anyone familiar with Third Ward knows Reverend Jack Yates is well known. He was formerly enslaved and upon emancipation dedicated his life to the enrichment and advancement of the Black community in Houston. The Yates House at Sam Houston Park houses a curated collection of artifacts from his family and even has some of the original furniture. It details not only their history but the city’s as well. The Houston Heritage Society offers guided tours and even audio tours from your phone.