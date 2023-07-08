In Houston you will find many inclusive and welcoming spiritual communities that embrace diversity and a vibrant worship experience. These churches, rooted in a rich tradition of faith, create spaces where everyone feels valued and accepted. Whether you are new to the city or searching for a place to nurture your soul, Houston’s Black denominational churches provide a warm and inviting environment where individuals can connect, grow spiritually, and find a sense of belonging.

6011 West Orem Dr., Houston, TX

(713) 723-8187

Located in Houston’s Third Ward, Windsor Village United Methodist Church is one of the largest churches in the city. Led by Pastor Kirbyjon H. Caldwell, the church is known for its inclusive and welcoming environment, vibrant worship services, and various community outreach programs.

2019 Crawford St, Houston, TX 77002

(713) 659-3237

St.Johns Downtown church began with nine existing members in 1992. As the years have passed, St. John’s church has grown exponentially to thousands of members that attend both virtually and physically every week. St.John’s embraces people of every social and economic background that share the same pew. The success of the church is due to a compassionate group of people who have embraced the vision of tearing down the walls of classism, sexism and racism and building bridges of unconditional love, universal recovery, and unprecedented hope.

2209 Emancipation Ave, Houston TX 77003 (Currently holding its worship services at Brentwood Baptist Church, 13033 Landmark, Houston, TX 77045)

(713) 659-6682.

Wesley AME Church has been in existence for well over a century, and from year one to now, it has lived up to its initial mission “To minister to the social, spiritual and physical development of all people.”

1217 Wilson St, Houston, TX 77019

(713) 651-1184

Dating back to 1867, this is one of the oldest Methodist churches in Houston.

3208 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007

(713) 862-8718

This church, nestled in the heart of Houston, was founded in 1881. Brown Chapel has been a constant in the historic Sixth Ward and practices radical hospitality while welcoming all people from all backgrounds to experience God.