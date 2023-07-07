You’ve been sitting on the couch, thinking about getting into shape and getting healthier for a while. Now it’s time to do something about it. The Defender has gone out and polled some of our readers and come up with some of the top Black-owned gyms that can help you achieve your health and fitness goals.

Xtreeme Measures Fitness

9351 Boone Rd., Houston, TX 77099

(281) 989-0126

Considered one of the top gyms in the area, Xtreeme Measures Fitness prides itself on being beyond a vibe. The gym offers personal training, group training, online training, bootcamps, Xtreeme Hip Hop classes, Butt and Gut classes and many more. Xtreeme Measures Fitness is family-oriented and has something for everyone in the household.

Level One Fitness Training Center

1803 Cleburne Ave., Houston, TX 77094

www.l1fitness.com

(832) 282-5385

Level One Fitness is where you go to meet your fitness and health goals. The facility offers personal training, bootcamps, weight loss training, group fitness, and strength and conditioning. For athletes looking to make gains in their respective sports, Level One Fitness also delivers on speed and agility and sport-specific training.

5vFit Gym

5539 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77056

www.5vFit.com

(409) 457-8486

If you are looking for convenience and a quality gym, vFit is your place. The gym is accessible to members 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. The gym is equipped with machines, cables, dumbells and offers bootcamps, step aerobics and much more. Gym memberships are month-to-month and cost $45 per month along with a $10 key fob initiation.

TWT Fitness

2849 Miller Ranch Rd. #549, Pearland, TX 77584

www.twtfitness.net

(832) 837-9247

Get rid of that unwanted fat and achieve your fitness goals with TWT Fitness. This fitness company is committed to results and helping its clients achieve their fitness goals. All members receive a customized plan that fits their needs. TWT helps with weight loss, weight gain or maintaining your current weight.

Beast FX3 Fitness

16140 Kuykendalh Rd. #102, Houston, TX 77068

www.beastfx3fitness.com

(281) 919-1788

It’s a small gym but known to produce big results. Beast FX3 Fitness is a Christian-based boxing and fitness company located in North Houston. The gym offers boxing, HIIT, and bootcamp classes for ages seven and up. FX3 prides itself on building personal relationships between its instructors and clients through their weight loss and boxing goals.