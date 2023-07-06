Houston has long been a hub for musical talent, and the city continues to produce a new generation of extraordinary musicians who are breaking barriers and making their mark on the industry. In particular, young Black musicians are bringing fresh perspectives, unique sounds, and powerful messages that resonate with audiences far and wide. Here are the top five popular Black musicians from Houston who are revolutionizing their respective genres and captivating listeners with their exceptional talent.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, is a global icon and one of the most influential artists of our time. Hailing from Houston, Texas, Beyoncé rose to prominence as the lead vocalist of the R&B group Destiny’s Child before establishing herself as a solo artist. With her unparalleled talent, exceptional vocal range, and captivating stage presence, Beyoncé has become a powerhouse in the music industry.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, is a Grammy-winning rapper and songwriter. Known for her fierce delivery and confident persona, Megan gained international recognition with her hit singles like “Savage” and “Hot Girl Summer.” Her empowering lyrics and unapologetic style have made her a leading figure in the modern rap scene.

Lizzo

Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, is a Grammy-winning singer, rapper, and flutist. Known for her vibrant personality and body-positive anthems, Lizzo has brought a fresh and unapologetic energy to the music industry. Her hits like “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell” have become anthems of self-love and empowerment.

Tobe Nwigwe

Tobe Nwigwe is a Nigerian-American rapper and songwriter who has gained recognition for his unique blend of Afrobeat, hip-hop, and spoken word. His music often carries a powerful message, addressing social issues and personal growth. Tobe’s performances are known for their energy and thought-provoking lyrics.

Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges is a soul and R&B singer-songwriter known for his retro sound and heartfelt lyrics. Drawing inspiration from the classic soul music of the ’60s, Bridges brings a timeless quality to his music. His debut album “Coming Home” received critical acclaim and earned him a dedicated fan base.

HONORABLE MENTION

Travis Scott :

Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, is a chart-topping rapper, singer, and producer. Known for his unique vocal style and atmospheric production, Travis Scott has pushed the boundaries of hip-hop and gained a massive following. His albums like “Astroworld” and “Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight” have been highly successful.

Kam Franklin

Kam Franklin is the lead vocalist of The Suffers, a Gulf Coast soul band hailing from Houston. Known for her powerful voice and dynamic stage presence, Kam brings a blend of soul, jazz, and R&B to the band’s music. The Suffers have garnered acclaim for their authentic sound and energetic performances.

Maxo Kream

Maxo Kream, whose real name is Emekwanem Biosah Jr., is a Houston-based rapper known for his gritty storytelling and raw lyrics. Maxo’s music often reflects his experiences growing up in Houston’s streets and tackles topics like gang violence, drug culture, and personal struggles. He has gained recognition for his vivid storytelling abilities.

Robert Glasper

Robert Glasper is a highly respected jazz pianist, composer, and producer known for his genre-bending approach to jazz. His music incorporates elements of hip-hop, R&B, and electronic music, creating a unique fusion. Glasper has collaborated with various artists and has received multiple Grammy Awards for his groundbreaking work.