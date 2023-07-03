Get ready to raise a glass and enjoy some fantastic Happy Hour experiences in Houston! The city is home to a vibrant and diverse food and drink scene, and among the many establishments, there are some incredible Black-owned spots where you can unwind, socialize, and sip on delicious concoctions. From craft cocktails to soulful bites, these Happy Hour destinations offer a unique and lively atmosphere that celebrates Black entrepreneurship and culinary excellence. Whether you’re looking for a stylish lounge, a cozy bar, or a trendy hotspot, Houston has something for everyone. So, let’s dive into the world of Black-owned Happy Hour spots and discover the perfect place to relax and indulge after a long day

Grooves of Houston. Credit Grooves of Houston Facebook

2300 Pierce St. Houston, TX, 77003

(713)652-9900

Grooves of Houston is known for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse range of events, including live music performances, concerts, DJ nights, and special events. Grooves of Houston offers a spacious dance floor, a stage for live acts, and multiple bars where guests can enjoy their favorite drinks. The venue attracts a diverse crowd of music lovers and party-goers, providing an energetic and lively atmosphere for a memorable night out. Grooves of Houston is a popular destination for those seeking a fun and dynamic entertainment experience in the city.

Lost and Found Facebook

160 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019

(832)649-3050

It’s a popular bar and lounge located in Midtown. It offers a vibrant and trendy atmosphere, making it a favorite spot for locals and visitors looking for a fun night out. Lost and Found features a spacious indoor area with a stylish and contemporary design, including a large bar, comfortable seating, and a dance floor. The venue also has a patio area where patrons can enjoy their drinks and socialize outdoors.

Kamp Houston Facebook

6025 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057

(713)360-6927

Kamp Houston is a bar concept in Houston that caters to the city’s love for seafood and barbecue. The talented chefs at Kamp Houston have crafted two signature dishes that are sure to impress. The first is a mouthwatering mac and cheese creation, featuring a delectable beer cheese base generously packed with crawfish, crab, shrimp, and andouille sausage. It is then topped with a hint of smoked Gouda and crispy breadcrumbs. Another popular dish is the Nashville-style hot shrimp, a unique twist on the beloved Beaumont-style fried crab. These dishes have quickly become favorites among patrons at Kamp Houston.

The Bar 5015 Facebook

5015 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004

(713)515-8688

The Bar 5015″ is a popular bar and lounge located in Houston, Texas. It is known for its vibrant atmosphere, live music, and entertainment offerings. The venue attracts a diverse crowd and has become a go-to spot for locals and visitors looking for a lively night out. It features a full bar with a wide selection of drinks, including craft cocktails, beer, and spirits. It often hosts live performances by local bands and DJs, creating a lively and energetic ambiance.

Urban Social Facebook

3917 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77027

(361)857-9817

Urban Social, led by Ashley Nicole, brings together Houston’s history and present to offer a one-of-a-kind experience. With talented DJs, bartenders, servers, and mixologists, the venue embodies love, community, and a sense of belonging for Houston residents. From newcomers to loyal patrons, Urban Social is a beloved spot in the city, represented by its iconic initials: US.

** We know this list isn’t all-encompassing. Let us know your favs on social media.