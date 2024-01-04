When Elkins junior Myles Billingsley was “voluntold” that he would have to participate in the Biennial Beautillion Ball sponsored by his Missouri City – Sugar Land chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., he wasn’t looking forward to donning tuxedos with tails, learning the waltz, and participating in a number of leadership activities. But by the time his big night came on Dec. 27, 2023, not only was Myles all in, he was excited about the entire event.

“This really was an unforgettable experience. Not only was I able to participate in events that will help me as I navigate the road to manhood, but it was a great opportunity to bond with like-minded young men and women with similar goals. I’ve developed lifelong friendships and I appreciate being able to show the world all the positivity and Black excellence,” said Billingsley.

Beau Daschal James echoed those sentiments.

“The Beautillion program was an interactive experience with gems of advice I haven’t heard from anyone else,” Daschal James said. “I thanked my mom for the Beautillion experience. Originally, I was skeptical. I’m so glad I did it.”

This year’s 20th Biennial Ball, chaired by LaChanda Ricks, Ayanna Hill and Lolita Smith, boasted the largest class ever – 29 young men and women (who served as their Belles) from the Houston area. Every other year, Black families from across the Houston area present their young men to society at the Jack and Jill Biennial Beautillion Ball, a tradition that dates back to 1981. The planning begins a year in advance, with workshops and rehearsals over the course of months in subjects including public speaking, leadership, community service, financial literacy, golf, dress and building a personal brand. The black tie affair serves as a cotillion-inspired rite of passage for the young men, as well as helps to raise funds for local community organizations, counters negative stereotypes of African American men and prepares participants for the future.

A storied tradition

Beautillion Balls are celebrated across the country by various chapters of Jack and Jill of America, an organization of Black mothers focused on promoting children’s education, culture and health. The mothers in Jack and Jill of America all knew young Black men who were honor students, dedicated volunteers and celebrated athletes but say those weren’t the images being portrayed in the media. They decided to combat negative stereotypes by organizing Beautillions — a spin on the cotillion, in which young women are presented to society.

The Beautillion also serves as a fundraiser to support organizations which share Jack & Jill of America, Inc.’s mission to improve the lives of children across their communities. Net proceeds from the nearly $100,000 raised from this year’s ball will be donated to 8 Million Stories, The Chauncy Glover Project and The Jack and Jill Foundation (the philanthropic arm of Jack and Jill of America).

“Over the past 40 years, our biennial event not only uplifts the young men in our chapters, but it also allows us to provide resources to organizations that mirror our mission to ensure that all children have access to opportunities that we seek to provide to our own,” said Dr. Jackie Ward, president of the Missouri City – Sugar Land Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

Preparations for the Beautillion included 25 hours of dance rehearsal centered on learning a waltz, taught by renowned Houston dance instructor Raúl Orlando Edwards, the founder of Strictly Street Salsa and waspresented the night of the event. In addition to spotlighting the Beaux, the young men paid tribute via video to a special person in their life, who then presented the young men with a stole made of kente cloth, a boldly patterned African textile once worn by West African royalty.

A night of Emerging Excellence

Dressed in their finest tuxedos and pristine white gloves, the 29 accomplished young African American men, and their accompanying belles, were presented to a room of nearly 700 attendees during the celebration held at the Marriott Marquis Houston. The ball, themed “Emergence: The Rise of Excellence,” marked the end of the Beautillion season for the teens who completed several weeks of service projects and leadership and self-development workshops designed to ensure success as they cross into adulthood.

Beau Trent Hubbard and his Belle Blair Middleton.

Beaux, including 16-year-old high school junior Trent Hubbard, found the instruction valuable. “Outside of school and other activities, this experience definitely helps get me ready to be an adult,” said Hubbard. “I’ve learned more about how to conduct myself in a professional manner, and I feel I am better prepared to stand on my own once I head to college.”

Added Beau Blake Hicks, “The Beautillion season was a great experience and I had a lot of fun engaging in various activities surrounded by people that look like me while being presented to society as a result.”

“The Beautillion experience has inspired me to continue on the path to pursue excellence in every area of my life, social, emotional, professional and spiritually,” said Beau Christopher A. Augustus.