April 16, 2020

A nation in denial. The coronavirus is ravaging the Black community and America is trying to determine why. This week’s Defender looks at the Black medical perspective.

The full impact of the coronavirus will be revealed incrementally for years to come. This week, the Defender explores three societal challenges and options to address domestic violence, child abuse and mental/emotional strains.

Other helpful resources in this edition include a listing of hiring companies, My20 is airing ‘Classes at Home’ to teach area students, expanded testing sites, stimulus check timing, and a Q&A with State Senators Miles and West addressing the plight of Texans.

Friday on the Web check out our Fit & Fine feature with Michelle Fennick. We love her outlook on how she maintains her joy amid the COVID-19 quarantine.

Thank YOU! You are helping to keep the #DefenderStrong! The COVID-19 Local Media Fund campaign is off to a good start. The Defender is struggling to stay afloat, but with everyone working together, we will all survive. To make a tax-deductible contribution, please go to bit.ly//defendercovid.