April 23, 2020

Why is Texas last when it comes to COVID-19 testing? Did we start late? Need more test kits? Texas, we have a problem. Our state legislators are working hard to find answers. See what Reps. Thompson, Coleman and Thierry are doing to get more resources for Texans in this week’s Defender, plus get a government medical update on COVID-19 from Houston and Harris County reps.

How is the downturn in oil prices putting even more pressure on the state to “Get Back to Work?” Find out in our ‘Oil prices plummet; what it means’ story.

This week’s edition also shares what Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and Congressman Al Green are doing to urge small business equality with the second Paycheck Protection Program installment.

On the upside, check out the good news from the Texas State Board of Education, the Houston Museum of African American Culture, and this week’s Fit & Fine fitness guru David Ihedigbo. Look for his nutrition and fitness tips Friday on the web.

Again, a big thank you, to everyone who has joined virtual hands with the Defender by donating to the COVID-19 Local News Fund campaign. We turn 90 this year. Your donations give the gift of survival. To make a tax-deductible contribution, please go to bit.ly//defendercovid.