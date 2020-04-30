April 30, 2020

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Texas is re-opening, but should we all run to the mall and go the movies? Check out the phased approach in this week’s Defender. This week’s edition is filled with COVID-19 resources. Look inside for help paying the bills, checking the status of your stimulus check, qualifying for the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program, staying connected through Xfinity, and picking up a few DIY beauty tips.

In sports this week, we have your local NFL Draft take including a list of Houston-area players selected to this year’s draft.

Dancing, teaching virtual COVID-19 aerobics and step classes, and living her best life has been the routine lately of Gretchen Jèan featured this week in Fit & Fine. Enjoy her simple approach to physical, mental and spiritual strength amid the coronavirus pandemic this Friday online.

