In this week’s Defender…

Is Mayor Turner’s power being threatened? Find out what a petition with 40,000 signatures is seeking to do.

Many local leaders have come out publicly to denounce the TX “ Voter Suppression” bill. See what people like Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Former Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins have to say about this extremely controversial bill.

The Derek Chauvin Trial is leaving many Black people emotionally drained. Read about the emotional rollercoaster many folks are experiencing.

What’s HOT on social media? Take a look at the Defender On Social centerfold and catch up.

This week the Defender Spotlight is shining bright on QueenLyfe Inc. Founder Candace Strother, who is on a mission to awaken girls and women alike to the powerful queen that resides inside each of them. Learn more about this impactful millennial in this week’s edition.

The University of Houston Men’s Basketball team had a memorable run in the NCAA Tournament this year. See why Professional and College Sports Editor Terrance Harris believes this deep tournament run indicates a very bright and dominant future for the Coogs.

Stratford High School’s Senior Saleyna Daniel is a once-in-a-lifetime baseball multi-talent. Read more about Saleya in her one on one interview with Defender High School Sports Editor Jodie B. Jiles.

We invite you to stay connected and let us know what you’re thinking on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @DefenderNetwork. Also, check us out at www.DefenderNetwork.com every day for the top stories impacting the Black community.