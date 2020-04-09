April 9, 2020

Reports reveal African-Americans are hardest hit by coronavirus. This week’s Defender tells why. We also share coronavirus resources and information including tips for successful virtual happy hours, proms, graduations, and even weddings.

In the sports world, the SWAC works to navigate through COVID-19, and Coach Evins Tobler gives advice to athletes on training through the virus. Be sure to check out Fit & Fine on the web Friday. A 27-year-old trainer gets personal on why he lives like he does not have a dollar in his pocket.

The Black church is adapting. Local pastors share words of encouragement, their church’s coronavirus strategy, and Easter plans. Friday, on the web, read Co-pastor Mia Wright’s feature giving spiritual, mental and physical advice.

Most of all, we need YOU! The Defender has been free for decades. As a result of decreased advertisement due to the virus, the Defender is working hard to still bring to you news you can use. We need your help to continue operations. Please contribute to the Defender here http://bit.ly//defendercovid, so we can continue to provide quality journalism and information unlike any other medium in Houston. Thank you.