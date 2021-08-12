In this week’s Defender…

After 30 days on the job, the new Texas Southern University President Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young sat down for an EXCLUSIVE interview with the Defender Network. See what she has planned for the students, the community, and the institution. Visit our website to hear her message for the Black Community.

Texas Democrats are not letting up, now suing Texas Governor Greg Abbott– claiming violations of their civil rights. See how the plot continues to thicken as the Dems choose notable Attorney and Former Congressmen Craig Washington to represent them in the courtroom.

Fit and Fine has an extra special feature this week. We had the pleasure to feature the inspiring health and fitness enthusiast Courtney Young. Check out Courtney’s full story online at www.defendernetworkl.com this Friday.

The Defender Spotlight is shining bright on Anderson Obiagwu, CEO of Big A Entertainment and Founder of AFRIMMA (African Muzik Magazine) Awards. See how this brother is taking African music and entertainment to the next level.

Black women are taking heed of Simone Biles’s example. See what is being said in this week’s Defender.

Talks around the Houston Texans are leading fans to believe QB Tyrod Taylor will be assuming control of the team’s offense. Defender Professional/ College Sports Editor Terrace Harris gives his take on where Taylor stands and what the expectations will be for the season.

