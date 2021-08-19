In this week’s Defender…

The kids are heading back to school as the COVID-19 numbers continue to rise. It only makes sense that parents would have concerns for their children in these unpredictable times. Defender Managing Editor ReShonda Tate addresses what parents need to know about COVID and their kids in this week’s centerfold.

Newly appointed HISD Superintendent Millard House truly has his hands full with classrooms opening up this week. See for yourself what House has to say about his plans for the school district and the issues confronting it.

Would you get the COVID vaccine in exchange for $100? Well, Harris County Public Health sure hopes so, which is why they have added that incentive to motivate people to get vaccinated. Do you think it will work?

The gorgeous CEO of Savvy B Boutique LLC., Brei Richardson is in the spotlight for this week’s Fit and Fine. This intelligent entrepreneur has a unique outlook on health and wellness that you don’t want to miss. Check out Brei’s full story online at www.defendernetworkl.com this Friday.

Are you a college student or a parent of a college student with health safety concerns about this upcoming school year? If so we have a list of the COVID Protocols for the major colleges and universities in Houston that might give you a sense of clarity.

The Defender Spotlight is shining bright on Prairie View A&M Professor and Activist Dr. Will Guzman. Dr. Guzman sat down with Defender’s Associate Editor Aswad Walker to talk about culture, voting, public safety, and more.

The Hightower High School Point Guard, Bryce Griggs, made major news this week announcing that he will forgo his senior season to go Pro. High School Sports Editor Jodie B. Jiles walks us through Griggs’ decision and how this could be a new normal for extremely talented young ballers.

