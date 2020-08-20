August 20, 2020

In this week’s Defender…

The United States Postmaster might have suspended his efforts to make sweeping changes to the postal service, but Harris County is moving full speed ahead with making sure Houstonians’ votes are counted. As you develop your voting plan, this week’s Defender is a helpful resource.

During the Democratic National Convention, former first lady Michelle Obama issued the challenge for people to vote “like never before.” Learn how local leaders are answering the call to get Blacks to the polls in this week’s edition.

In sports, star guard James Harden boldly predicted the Rockets will win it all. The Rockets are gunning for it in the playoffs. Check out how the team is stepping up with Russell Westbrook out.

In Fit & Fine, fitness enthusiast Jada Smith shares her personal story of how fitness helped her recover from a brain aneurysm.