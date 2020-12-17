December 17, 2020

In this week’s Defender…

The second wave of COVID-19 has hit the U.S harder than expected. Recently a number of vaccines have been released and recommended. As public officials work to build trust in the Black community, Defender Managing Editor ReShonda Tate Billingsley takes a look at the implications surrounding the lack of trust from the Black community.

The family of La Marque man, Joshua Feast, is demanding justice after he was shot to death by local police. Learn more about the story of Joshua Feast and those deemed responsible for his murder in this week’s Defender.

Why is Georgia so important to Black America? Leaders of the Black Press answer this question in the Opinion section titled ‘An Open Letter to Voters’.

Police reform has been a pressing topic this year. Texas State Senator Borris Miles has plans to address the problem. See the opinion of Miles and Texas State Senators Royce West and John Whitmire on redesigning public safety.

Defender College/Pro Sports Editor Terrace Harris says John Wall is settling into his new role with the Houston Rockets.

And in High School Sports, Thurgood Marshall Buffs’ defensive leader Christian Jackson is focused on victory as he pushes through the playoffs according to Defender High School Sports Editor Jodie B. Jiles.

We invite you to stay connected and let us know what you’re thinking on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @DefenderNetwork. Also, check us out at www.DefenderNetwork.com every day for the top stories impacting the Black community. On the Web, police investigate burning of D.C. church as a hate crime, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee request TXDOT extension, and Attorney Ben Crump demands release of Joshua Feast shooting video.