Week of December 19, 2019
- Local & State News: Runoff results in City Hall power shift; Carroll Parrott Blue dies; DesRoches named new Rice provost; Celebrate seven days of Kwanzaa Dec. 26-Jan. 1; Meals offered to kids at no cost during break
- National: Obama says women are ‘indisputably’ better leaders; NAACP criticized for response to harassment claim; Ben Crump writes about environmental racism; CBC addresses HBCUs, impeachment
- Entertainment: Diverse talent found in best films of 2019; Tom Joyner says goodbye to millions of listeners
- Center Fold: H-E-B New MacGregor Market impacts Third Ward
- College & Pro Sports: TSU point guard Tyrik Armstrong embraces bigger presence
- High School Sports: Westfield defensive lineman Nick Booker-Brown headed to the next level
- Top Events: Emancipation Conversations-An Evening with Nikole Hanna-Jones; SHAPE’s Annual Holiday Family Brunch; Blackshear Elementary School’s Annual Operation Love