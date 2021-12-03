In this week’s Defender…

Working from home has become the norm for so many during the age of COVID. But did you know that Black Women in particular were leading this unique cultural shift in the workforce. Defender’s Laura Onyeneho breaks down the impact of Black Women’s journey in remote work.

Do you remember the whole Jussie Smollett catastrophe? The former “Empire” actor’s trial on the alleged fake hate crimes has begun. Read more about the actor and the details of the trail.

The Texas Winter Storm did some serious damage, but are we really ready for that kind of weather if it hits us again? See what experts have to say about the future.

Fit & Fine is profiling the beautiful and extremely talented Becca Dupp. This tenacious gym trainer has an outstanding story that you won’t want to miss. Check out Becca at defendernetwork.com.

Houston Activist Deric Muhammad is no stranger to empowering Black men. Learn what Muhammad’s Smart’n Up Black Male Summit is all about.

Prairie View A&M University Panthers football team is looking unstoppable. A major reason for this success is senior Safety Drake Cheatum. Learn more about this hard-hitting defender from Pro/ College Sports Editor Terrance Harris.

Hightower has taken the High School football world by storm this year. Under the leadership of a new head coach and showing off the skills of wide receiver Caleb Douglass, a State Championship could be in their future.

