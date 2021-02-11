In this week’s Defender…

“It’s a pandemic, but you still must live your life”. Dating is important especially in these times. Managing Editor ReShonda Tate Billingsley walks you through 6 Tips for dating in a pandemic for single or married people.

Fit & Fine features the intelligent and stylish Nurse and Entrepreneur Chantel McNeil. Read more about this extremely talented beauty online or in this week’s newspaper.

NAACP Houston along with leaders like Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Congressman Al Green seek to have Negrohead Lake renamed. Read how local leadership plans to address this issue.

Have you heard about Houston’s Camp Logan Riots? This Black history may surprise you.

In the mist of COVID-19, college basketball has taken some serious setbacks. Terrence Harris breaks down how TSU and Prairie View A&M’s teams have had to adjust to the times.

On the Web, JP Morgan Chase's program supports diversity, equity an inclusion entrepreneur; lawmakers push mental health days for kids amid pandemic; and more abuse victims of ex-officer who killed George Floyd speaks out.