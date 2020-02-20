Week of February 20, 2020
- On the Web: Fit & Fine; Message from the Publisher
- Local News: Bloomberg seeks Black voters; Houston pastor, activist Dr. Earl Allen dead at 87; Study: Houston white men wages double Black, Hispanic women wages; Black History Month events; Ellis pledges $7.4M to Bayou Greenways
- National News: Black mayors support Bloomberg; Trump administration cuts food stamps for 700,000; Weed industry limits Black owners
- Health: High blood pressure is a silent killer; get checked
- Feature: History Makers Awards honor Houstonians
- Center Fold \\ People: Dr. Merline Pitre recording Texas Black political history; Black History Month: Fighting for the vote
- Pro & College Sports: Dynamic Duo: Andrus, Patterson connect on the court; Cam Phillips propels Roughnecks
- High School Sports: Bryce Griggs: Hightower guard as it all; Alvarez, Macias: Handle business for Heights
- Faces @ Events: 2nd Tuesdays with the Chamber; We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; Carnivale Mystique Mardi Gras Scholarship Gala