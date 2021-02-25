In this week’s Defender…

The Defender has officially issued an open letter to the Houston Texans franchise. As the football season and Black History Month come to an end, it’s time for the organization to address the Black culture problem. In this week’s Defender High School Sports Editor Jodie Jiles raises the question “Is the Houston Texans team racist or does it discriminate?

LET US KNOW WHAT YOU THINK… share a video of your opinion and recommendations to the team by going to https://defendernetwork.com/houston-texans-community-recommendations/#/rounds/1/gallery.

The state of Texas went through one of the biggest winter storms the state has seen in over thirty years. Find out about the racial inequities that emerged and how you can get help. Managing Editor ReShonda Tate Billingsley takes a look at the comments on social media that may interest you.

Harris County is rushing to catch up on delayed vaccines. See what local Doctors and Health Officials have to say about this new approach to vaccine distribution.

Fit & Fine highlights the intelligent entrepreneur LaShonda Roberts. Check out her brief in the paper and his full story online.

Who is Bass Reaves? Learn some Black History and read why he was “The Real Lone Ranger.”

If you haven’t heard of Houston native Taylor Polidore get ready because this young lady is a Hollywood rising star. Take a look at Aswad Walker’s recent interview with the starlet, and get an inside look of what Polidore has up next.

SWAC is ready to spring into football. Check out how Pro/ College Sports Editor Terrance Harris dissects the new season with the changes made based on COVID-19 and how these changes will ultimately impact the outcome of the season.

We invite you to stay connected and let us know what you’re thinking on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @DefenderNetwork. Also, check us out at www.DefenderNetwork.com every day for the top stories impacting the Black community. On the web, Mayor Turner tells state lawmakers to reconsider ERCOT legislation he filed in 2011; Trae the Truth hosts food and gas giveaway; Why some Texans are getting sky-high energy bills; Megan Thee Stallion and U.S. Rep Maxine Waters discuss female empowerment, WAP