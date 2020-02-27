Week of February 27, 2020
- On the Web: Fit & Fine features Pastor Mia Wright; Message from the Publisher highlights using your voting voice, Defender distribution and businesses, Rodeo time and Black trail riders, and what’s on the Web.
- Local News: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s work to protect kids from lead, HISD legend Faye B. Bryant’s funeral services, TSU after Lane, City manager fired in Mo. City, Black History events, Third Ward chess park, and more covered locally.
- National News: Minority voters are big influencers for Super Tuesday.
- Entertainment: JaeRene takes the music world by storm and NAACP Image Awards stars are highlighted in entertainment this week.
- Feature: Meet Byra Curtis, an HLSR Scholarship recipient.
- Center Fold \\ People: Black cowboys are real! Learn about some of our areas’ Black trail riders.
- Pro & College Sports: Wilder comes up with a wild reason for defeat, Kobe’s widow sues the helicopter operator for wrongful death, and PVAMU gets a star recruit in Jalyn Robinson.
- High School Sports: Khalif Allim of Westbury perfects ‘all net’ while Kaleb Collins of Lamar brings the energy, Bo Porter Camp scholarships available, and more covered in high school sports this week.
- Faces @ Events: The Defender was on hand for the following events: Annual COH Champions of Diversity Awards, Annual City Controller’s Black History Month Program and the NBMBAA’s Annual Leadership Empowerment Scholarship Banquet. Have an upcoming event? Let us know about it @ events@defendernetwork.com.