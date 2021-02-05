In this week’s Defender…

Get a snapshot of the issues addressed during the Defender Network State of BLACK TEXAS -with three Texas Lawmakers in this week’s centerfold. Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Texas Sate Senator Borris Miles and Texas State Senator Royce West talk about the current state of Black Texas.

Fit & Fine features the intelligent Online Fitness Coach and ECE Education Coordinator Mahoganey Bell. Read more about this extremely talented beauty online or in this week’s newspaper.

Due to the pandemic, Houston has taken a major hit in our convention business. Read how this can potentially hurt the local economy.

The Westbury basketball captain Tre’shon Clay has proven time after time that he is absolutely fearless on the court. High School Sports Editor Jodie Jiles shares a deeper look into the senior Point Guard’s game.

On the Web, peep 2021's most anticipated movies, Texas lawmaker wants to remove racist names from state prisons, and State requiring students to take STAAR in person.