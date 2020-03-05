Week of March 5, 2020
- On the Web: Fit & Fine features gym co-owner Ian Buchanan (live Fri., Mar. 6, 2020); Message from the Publisher thanking voters, introducing Women’s History Month, congratulating Solange and Trae The Truth, Defender newspaper distribution shout-outs and an invitation to join the discussion on social media.
- Local News: Union Pacific commits to clean-up, long lines plague voters, UH giving free tuition to eligible students, METRO transit center grant, PVAMU nursing grad pursues Olympic boxing dream
- National News: Black voters flex their political muscle, Mother creates teddy bears for special kids
- Entertainment: Solange accepts Lena Horne prize and talks fear, Tracee Ellis Ross sings in new film
- Feature: Coronavirus is affecting the Black haircare business, Mayor Turner issues a message to Houstonians about coronavirus
- Center Fold \\ On Social: See what social media influencers have to say on several top news stories.
- Pro & College Sports: PV eyes championship
- High School Sports: The duo to watch at Dickinson: Mark & Williams, Eddie Lampkin stands out at Morton Ranch
- Faces @ Events: The Defender was on hand for the following events: Annual Mayor’s History Makers Awards, Target Hunger 2020 Gala, Kashmere FAA’s Annual Scholarship Gala Banquet. Let us know about it @ events@defendernetwork.com.