Week of March 5, 2020

On the Web: Fit & Fine features gym co-owner Ian Buchanan (live Fri., Mar. 6, 2020); Message from the Publisher thanking voters, introducing Women’s History Month, congratulating Solange and Trae The Truth, Defender newspaper distribution shout-outs and an invitation to join the discussion on social media.

Local News: Union Pacific commits to clean-up, long lines plague voters, UH giving free tuition to eligible students, METRO transit center grant, PVAMU nursing grad pursues Olympic boxing dream

National News: Black voters flex their political muscle, Mother creates teddy bears for special kids

Entertainment: Solange accepts Lena Horne prize and talks fear, Tracee Ellis Ross sings in new film

Feature: Coronavirus is affecting the Black haircare business, Mayor Turner issues a message to Houstonians about coronavirus

Center Fold \\ On Social : See what social media influencers have to say on several top news stories.

Pro & College Sports: PV eyes championship

High School Sports: The duo to watch at Dickinson: Mark & Williams, Eddie Lampkin stands out at Morton Ranch