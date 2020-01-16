Week of January 16, 2020
- On the Web: Defender Fit & Fine: Stevie Brown; Message from the Publisher
- Local News: Dr. Austin Lane out, Kenneth Huewitt in; Students, alumni upset with lack of answers
- National News: Cory Booker steps aside
- Feature: DA’s office: New approach to criminal justice
- Martin Luther King Jr. Special Section: His truths keep marching on; King prepared to preach; 5 things to know about MLK Memorial; George Foreman parade grand marshal; Hallmarks in the legacy of Dr. King
- Center Fold: Ministers under 40
- Entertainment: Jamie Foxx dazzles in ‘Just Mercy’
- Health: Screenings help detect cervical cancer
- Spotlight: Celebrating young Black men Jack and Jill Beautillion
- Pro & College Sports: NFL Black coaches problem; Niya Mitchell leads TSU Lady Tigers
- High School Sports: Coach Kerrick Arrington leads Bulldogs to new heights; Congrats: North Shore State Champs
- Faces @ Events: Kelsey-Seybold’s Win for Life-Family Wellness Day; Palm Center Farmers Market; Fade to Black-The Reading Series