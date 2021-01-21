January 21, 2021

In this week’s Defender…

In a historic, vastly different inauguration, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took the oath of office. The past four years have been filled with turmoil and embarrassment for the United States and now it is time for a new chapter. Read in this week’s Defender to see what the Biden Administration looks to change immediately.

Fit & Fine features the talented entrepreneur Briana Gore. Read more about this extremely motivated beauty online or in this week’s newspaper.

The Texas Southern University Debate Team was invited to perform at the Biden/Harris 2021Virtual Inaugural Event. The team was exceptional and inspiring. Check out this week’s Defender and see what led them to this event.

The time has finally come. The State of Black Texas 2021 is here. You don’t want to miss this amazing virtual event brought to you by the Defender. Our special guest will be Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Texas State Senator Borris Miles, and Texas State Senator Royce West. We are giving you the opportunity to see what top lawmakers have to say about the most pressing issues in the Black community and ask them whatever questions come to mind. This is a free event and it will be live streaming on www.defendernetwork.com on January 28th at 6:30 pm. We look forward to seeing you there.

