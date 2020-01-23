Week of January 23, 2020
- On the Web: Fit & Fine: Crystal Hadnott; Message from the Publisher
- Local News: Texas Southern University Update; C-STEM teams with Verizon
- National News: 9 in 10 Blacks dislike Trump; Investigate Mississippi Parchman
- Feature: Rep. Ayanna Pressley reveals alopecia
- Center Fold: Black girls silent dilemma – Growing the school-to-prison pipeline
- Entertainment: Houston’s DJ Screw TV Series Pending; ‘A Fall From Grace’ gives star first big break in 40 years
- Pro & College Sports: Rockets hit a tough stretch; Carl Lewis local hall of famer
- High School Sports: ‘Bobi’ Hill – a Wheatley hooper; Bre’yon White – a Shadow Creek baller
- Faces @ Events: 32nd Annual MLK Memorial Scholarship Breakfast; LYFE Class: The Money Moves Edition; Zeta Phi Beta Centennial Celebration