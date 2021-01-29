In this week’s Defender…

NAACP Houston officially has a new President as of February 13th, Pastor and Activist Bishop James Dixon. Dixon has a very clear vision for the Black community as it pertains to the NAACP. In this week’s centerfold, read an in-depth interview with Pastor Dixon as he describes his plans with Von Jiles.

Fit & Fine features the intelligent Certified Personal Trainer Giorgio Green. Read more about this extremely talented beauty online or in this week’s newspaper.

Recently Houston’s Police Oversight Committee was named one of the least effective in the city. Check out why the community believes this committee doesn’t hold police accountable.

Is there a Blackout in the NFL? Why are Black coaches being passed over? Pro-Sports Editor Terrance Harris shares his insight.

On the Web, nearly 1 in 5 charged in Capitol riot are current or former military, 11 most anticipated films of 2021, and Nia Dennis claims victory for the culture with 2nd viral gymnastics routine.