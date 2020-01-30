Week of January 30, 2020
- On the Web: Fit & Fine; Message from the Publisher: Remembering Kobe Bryant
- Local News: Acres Homes wins against concrete plant; TSU recognized for international program; Lone Star College ranked No. 1 in minority students
- National News: Blacks lead in homelessness; Census: $500 mil ad campaign
- Center Fold \\ On Social: Barbers Hill Teen; Betsy DeVos compares pro-choice to pro-slavery; ‘Fabolous’ says Beyonce’ approached him about Solange; Tyler Perry’s ‘A Fall From Grace’
- Entertainment: Blacks win Grammys
- Pro & College Sports: Bryant legacy transcends; What a difference a year hasn’t made
- High School Sports: Ronald Holmes Dual Threat at Northside; Sir Issac Herron Reigns at Lamar
- Faces @ Events: Imani School Superhero Dads Read; Imagine Excellence Honor Awards; Smith Foundation Scholarship Fundraiser