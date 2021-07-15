In this week’s Defender…

The whole country is talking about Texas right now and the Democrats’ BOLD walkout. In the midst of the excitement no one is asking the question, What’s Next? This week the Defender asked local leaders and politicians like State Senator Borris Miles, State Reps. Harold Dutton and Garnet Coleman, along with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, and County Commissioner of Precinct 1 Rodney Ellis to answer that important question.

Now we all know BLACK is BEAUTIFUL, but are you ready to see that on full display at the Olympics this year? Houston’s own Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Simone Manuel are going for GOLD at the Tokyo Olympics. Learn more about these outstanding young ladies with Defender Pro/College Sports Editor Terrance Harris.

Texas is set to receive big MONEY, $4.1 Billion to be exact, in American Rescue Plan support for K-12. How do you think that money should be used? Well, Defender Education Editor Laura Onyeneho breaks down the details of the plan and where the money is heading.

We are talking politics in “Let the People Be Heard.” This week’s topic: Gov. Greg Abbott is ready to throw Texas Democrats in jail as soon as they return to Austin from their recent walkout. The PEOPLE had a lot to say about this and trust me you don’t want to miss out.

The Defender Spotlight is shining bright on the incredible Entrepreneurs, David, and Jessica Martin. Associate Editor Aswad Walker gives a detailed look at how this power couple went from being incarcerated to Empire Builders.

If you keep up with high school baseball in the city of Houston you’ve heard the name, Julian Vaughn. This Jersey Village graduating senior has a bright future and High School Sports Editor Jodie B. Jiles is here to tell his story.

