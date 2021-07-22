In this week’s Defender…

VOTING IS A RIGHT… at least it is supposed to be. The Texas Democrats remain in Washington DC fighting to make that very point clear, as they push back against the GOP Voting Bill. Find out what the NAACP is doing to back up the Texas Democrats in this week’s Defender.

In the last year, Black America Annual Report has seen some major ups and downs. The National Urban League just released the new State of Black America. Take a look at the key findings.

Trae Tha Truth has proven himself beyond a shadow of a doubt that he is a true champion for the people. The rapper shows again why he’s a hometown hero and how he has expanded ‘Trae Day’ into a full weekend event. More details are in this week’s entertainment section.

Fit and Fine is on fire this week with the Defender shining its spotlight on the entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast Donavan Lee. Learn more about Lee and his story on Friday at www.defendernetwork.com .

Critical Race Theory has been the talk of the town, and emotions are running high now that the Texas Senate has passed a bill prohibiting any mention of it in schools. In this week’s centerfold, Defender Managing Editor ReShonda Tate defines Critical Race Theory, breaks down the debate surrounding it, and explains why it is so important to the Black community.

The Houston Texans’ are in a tough spot as they prepare for this upcoming season. One bright spot is the running back position, where there is a heated battle for the starting position. Pro/College Sports Editor Terrance Harris gives his insight and perspective on how he thinks it will all pan out.

