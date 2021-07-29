In this week’s Defender…

Have you missed going to church on Sunday morning and receiving the good word? I’ve got some good news for you. In-Person worship is back! After a year filled with virtual services- Defender Associate Editor Aswad Walker spoke with Houston pastors Rudy and Juanita Rasmus (St. John’s Downtown), Dr. Timothy W. Sloan (The Luke), Remus and Mia Wright (Fountain of Praise), Djenaba Akida and Kalonji Jones (Shrine of the Black Madonna) to get their opinions on the doors of the church opening up to the public once again.

Houston, we have a problem, and Mayor Sylvester Turner isn’t shying away from it. In this week’s Defender, find out how local leaders are calling on the State to end the apartheid-like Hurricane Harvey rebuilding program.

Simone Biles was expected to smoothly walk away with several gold medals at this year’s Tokyo Olympics, but it doesn’t look like that is going to happen. See how struggles with mental health have caused the young superstar to bow out of the team competition and see readers’ comments in this week’s Defender.

Texas Democrats are keeping the fight for Voting Rights alive and testifying on the GOP lead Texas voting bill in DC.

It’s time Houston addresses the business inequities among people of color. The Port of Houston recently unveiled the MWBE Business Equity program to directly address this problem. See what Houston leaders like Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Port of Houston Chairman Ric Campo, and Port of Houston Commissioner Wendy Montoya Cloonan have to say about this new initiative.

The NFL season is right around the corner and Houston Texans fans can’t wait. Check out the FIVE Things that you want to watch in this year’s training camp from Pro/College Sports Editor Terrance Harris.

Johnny Robinson is ready to go! This Furr High School superstar is expected to make some serious noise this season according to High School Sports Editor Jodie B. Jiles.

