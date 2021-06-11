In this week’s Defender…

Can Simone Biles be stopped? Apparently not because this incredibly talented Houston Queen just claimed another U.S. Gymnastics title. By the way, that makes her the winner of a total of SEVEN titles. Biles is a shining example of why Black Excellence in the mainstream deserves celebration. Check out this week’s Defender and find out for yourself what makes her so special.

The people deserve to be acknowledged when it comes to OUR news, so we literally ‘Let the People Be Heard’ and allow you (our readers) to voice your opinions on topics via our social media platforms. This week’s topic was the issuing of $100k to each of the surviving victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre. People had some very strong opinions on if this was or was not the right approach- make sure you take a look at ‘Let the People Be Heard’ and see how the community really feels.

It’s time to celebrate, y’all!!! I’m sure at this point you are asking yourself ‘To celebrate what exactly?’ Well, I’m glad you asked. The owners of Houston’s legendary Alfreda’s Soul Food are among the 25 restaurants nationwide to receive a historic $40,000 grant from American Express. Now isn’t that worthy of some serious celebration? Check out the William family (owners of Alfreda’s) journey and plans for this sizable grant in this week’s Defender.

POLLYTICKS is back and better than ever. You know we had to give out perspective on this year’s legislative session, and best believe, we did it in full Defender style- unfiltered, honest and Black AF. Voter Suppression is on the agenda in the Texas Legislature. See what you can do to help change things for the better in POLLYTICKS.

The Defender Spotlight is shining bright as ever this week on the larger-than-life personality and host of the Queue with Que, Quentin Jiles. This young God-fearing man is a true force to be reckoned with and he has a story that will have you stuck to the pages. Trust me, you don’t want to miss this spotlight, it’s a good one.

Tyrod Taylor has always been known around the NFL as a sound Quarterback, and it looks like he is more than ready to be the man for the Houston Texans. Pro/College Sports Editor Terrance Harris got a chance to speak with the 10-year vet and see what he has in store for the upcoming season.

