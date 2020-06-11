June 11, 2020

In this week’s Defender…

Houston, the world say Goodbye to George Floyd. We are privileged to provide coverage of George Floyd’s funeral services. Staffers Terrance Harris and Jimmie Aggison were there, capturing the moment and the emotions. May this powerful moment be the turning point to demand racial justice and real change.

African-American elected officials are tackling police reform, and in a Defender exclusive, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and Congressman Al Green share national solutions.

The Houston Police Department has its problems as well, and local reform is being addressed by five City Councilmembers: Jerry Davis, Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Tiffany Thomas, Edward Pollard and Martha Castex-Tatum.

In this week’s centerfold, three generations of activists answer the question on a lot of our minds: “Where do we go from here?”

For more news you can use, view www.defendernetwork.com daily for the Daily Dozen top 12 stories of the day.