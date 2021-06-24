In this week’s Defender…

Did you know that June is Black Music Month? It’s time to celebrate. Managing Editor ReShonda Tate got a chance to speak with one of Houston’s most powerful vocalists, Brian Courtney Wilson, who is continuing to climb the charts. You don’t want to miss this interview. Oh, and don’t forget to check out the video interview on defendernetwork.com.

Want the inside track on the Texas Democrats meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris? Read what Rep Ron Wilson has to say about it.

For those of you who haven’t heard of Comedian, Author, Podcaster and Actress Ms. Pat get ready, because she is about to be a household name in entertainment. When I say she brings the FUNNY, she brings IT. If you’re not hooked by her hilarious comedy then you will instantly be drawn in by her amazing story. Take a look at the extraordinary Ms. Pat’s journey in this week’s Defender.

When it comes to healthcare typically Texas is spoken of in pretty high regard, especially as it relates to Houston. But that doesn’t seem to be the case with this latest news of Texas being ranked worst in the nation for child health coverage. This is definitely not a title that any state would like to receive.

Houston native Jermall Charlo put on one hell of a fight this past weekend in his victory against Juan Marcias Montiel, and the Defender was front row to cover the thrilling match. Check out the great photos by Jimmie Aggison and see quotes from other professional boxers in attendance captured by Sportswriter Jodie B. Jiles.

