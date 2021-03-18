In this week’s Defender…

Has Texas Southern University been substantially underfunded by the State of Texas? Take a look at a recent study that sheds some light on the facts with Defender Associate Editor Aswad Walker as he walks you through the number.

Speaking of TSU, Defender Managing Editor ReShonda Tate Billingsley has an exclusive interview with the Interim President Kenneth Huewitt and shows the university has been busy during the pandemic. Find out what’s happening on the campus.

To the surprise of many Houstonians Police Chief Art Acevedo announced that we will be leaving his position for a role in the Miami Police Department. With Acevedo’s departure do you think it is time for Houston to have a Black Chief of Police?

President Joe Biden just made several Americans happy by sending out stimulus checks of $1,400. Read in this week’s Defender how debt collectors depending on your situation can take check.

On the Entertainment page, Houston’s exceptional artists shine at the Grammys and In Business local entrepreneur’s talk about the American Rescue Plan.

Defender Pro/College Sports Editor Terrance Harris is busy with two big stories. Houston Texans Superstar Quarterback Deshaun Watson is being sued for sexual assault by a familiar face, recent republican mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee. Watson vehemently denies these allegations. See how deep the story goes during such a tumultuous time for the Texans organization. And in college sports, Texas Southern University upset Prairie View to win the SWAC Basketball Championship as they head to the NCAA tournament.

We invite YOU to sign up for the daily TOP 5 Black headlines: https://defendernetwork.com/subscribe/

Join the conversation and share what you think on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @DefenderNetwork. Also, check us out at www.DefenderNetwork.com every day for the stories impacting the Black community.